Scholarship Opportunities: APICDA – Deadline June 1st, 2021

The Aleutian Pribilof Island Community Development Association (APICDA) is offering ten NEW college undergraduate scholarship awards for the 2021-22 academic year! Eligibility requirements include being a full-time, permanent resident of an Aleutian region community or St. George Island. Please visit the link for more information and to apply by June 1: https://www.apicda.com/haginaa-kidul-helping-to-grow…/

For more information on both the college and vocational scholarships, click on the fliers below:

APICDA HKCollege Scholarship 2021

APICDA HKVocational Scholarship 2021