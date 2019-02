Sockeye Classic 2019 Schedule: Final Day – All Games Live On KSDP

Here is the schedule for February 2, 2019 – the final day of the tournament!

1:00 pm: Sand Point Lady Eagles

5:30 pm: Sand Point Eagles (boys)

7:00 pm: King Cove Rookies (Championship)

8:30 pm: King Cove T-Jacks (Championship)