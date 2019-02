Sockeye Classic Schedule: Friday – February 1 2019

Hello! After an incredible first day of action here are the times are teams will be playing tomorrow!

We are not certain of which teams will be playing and as of now we believe we will have full coverage, if that changes we will update:

Sand Point Girls @ 2:30 pm

King Cove Boys @ 4:00 pm

King Cove Girls @ 5:30 pm

Sand Point Boys @ 8:30 pm

Tune in live tomorrow for more exciting action!