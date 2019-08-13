South Peninsula Commercial Fishery Announcement #17 – Mainland Opening

For Emergency Order #4-FS-M-SP-14-19

Commercial salmon fishing will be allowed in the Beaver Bay, Balboa Bay, Southwest Stepovak, East Stepovak, and Northwest Stepovak sections, excluding the waters of Orzinski Bay north of a line from Elephant Point at 55° 41.92ʹ N. lat., 160° 03.20ʹ W. long. to Waterfall Point at 55° 43.18ʹ N. lat., 160° 01.13ʹ W. long. (Statistical Area 281-50) of the Southeastern District for 132 hours from 9:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15 until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday August 20. The Stepovak Flats Section will remain closed.

As previously announced:

The current commercial salmon fishing period in the Shumagin Islands Section of the Southeastern District, the Southwestern District, and the Unimak District will be extended from 9:00 p.m. Friday, August 9 until further notice.

Commercial salmon fishing in the South Central District will be allowed from 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 5 until further notice.

Commercial salmon fishing in the Bechevin Bay Section of the Northwestern District will be allowed from 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 5 until further notice.

All closed waters in the above locations will be as described in the regulation book or as adjusted by emergency order.