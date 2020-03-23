SPECIAL MEETING: Aleutians East Borough Assembly at 3pm on 3/23/2020

Download the audio from this meeting:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-03-23-aeb.mp3

Download the “MARCH 23, 2020 SPECIAL ASSEMBLY MTG. PACKET” (PDF, 187Kb)Special Assembly Meeting

(packet available on website www.aleutianseast.org )

Monday, March 23, 2020

Meeting: 3:00 p.m. (no workshop)

ASSEMBLY MEETING AGENDA

1. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum.

2. Adoption of the Agenda.

3. Community Roll Call and Public Comments on Agenda Items.

4. Ordinance 20-07, an emergency of the Aleutians East Borough Assembly issuing a Declaration of

Disaster Emergency in response to Covid-19.

5. Adjournment.