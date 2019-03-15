State 1A Boys: King Cove T-Jacks (70) vs Shishmaref Northern Lights (44) on March 15th, 2019

King Cove got off to a slow start in the first half, but saw gains in the second quarter that gave them an 8-point lead going into the half. In typical T-Jack fashion they came out storming into the second half and nearly tripled the Norther Lights in the 3rd quarter, giving them a near 20 point lead to start the 4th quarter. The T-Jacks will vie for the 1A State Championship tomorrow at 4 pm, lETS GO KING COVE!!!

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (70) vs Shishmaref Northern Lights (44) on March 15th, 2019 at the Boys’ 2019 1A Basketball State Championship.

T-Jacks go on to play Nunamute tomorrow in the 1A State Championship! Saturday, March 16th, 2019.

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska