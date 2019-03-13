State 1A Boys – MP3: Sand Point Eagles (63) vs Nikolaevsk Warriors (49) on March 13th, 2019

Sand Point gets a big piece of redemption during a rematch against Nikolaevsk, having lost earlier in the season at the Su-Valley Crowley Classic. A full team effort, Sand Point excelled playing defense, scoring and pulling down rebounds. The Eagles move on in the winner’s bracket to play one of the top seeded squads – Tanana, at 11AM on March 14!

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (63) vs Nikolaevsk Warriors (49) on March 13th, 2019 at the Boys’ 2019 1A Basketball State Championship.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-03-13-sdp-nik-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska