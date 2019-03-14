State 1A Boys – MP3: Sand Point Eagles (47) vs Tanana Wolves (86) on March 14th, 2019

Sand Point fought hard in the first half, keeping the game to within double digits at the half. Things changed quickly in the 3rd quarter as Tanana really got their game into gear and exploded to an over 20 point lead which they crew to nearly 30 points by the end of the game. Sand Point will go on to play at 11am tomorrow to keep fighting for a 4 or 6th place position.

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (47) vs Tanana Wolves (86) on March 14th, 2019 at the Boys’ 2019 1A Basketball State Championship.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-03-14-sdp-tan-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska