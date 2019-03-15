State 1A Boys – MP3: Sand Point Eagles (40) vs Thorne Bay Wolverines (57) on March 15th, 2019

Sand Point ends their season with a tough loss from the Thorne Bay Wolverines. Several players for Thorne Bay were able to capitalize on Sand Point defensively and prevent a 4th quarter come back from gaining any momentum. Hat Tip to Karl Smith, Jason Hedraki and Anthony Webster playing the final game of their high school careers at the ASAA 1A State Tournement!

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (40) vs Thorne Bay Wolverines (57) on March 15th, 2019 at the Boys’ 2019 1A Basketball State Championship.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-03-15-sdp-thb-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska