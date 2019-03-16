State 1A Girls Championship – MP3: King Cove Rookies (72) vs Tri-Valley Viking Warriors (34) on March 16th, 2019

Complete domination is the only way to describe the 2018-2019 season for the King Cove Rookies. Winning nearly every single game by 40 points or more, Elaina Mack led an incredible squad of King Cove Rookies to victory after 2 years of losing in the State Semi-Finals. Nearly the whole starting line up will return for the 2019-2020 season as the Rookies put their sights onto back to back championships!

Congratulations Rookies! You all deserved this championship!

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (72) vs the Tri-Valley Viking Warriors (34) on March 15th, 2019 at the Girls’ 2019 1A Basketball State Championship.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-03-16-kcv-tri-g.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska