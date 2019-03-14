State 1A Girls – MP3: King Cove Rookies (74) vs Kake Thunderbirds (25) on March 14th, 2019

The King Cove Rookies continue their season of domination as they coast through Round 2 on their way to the 1A State Tournament Championship. Newman had a big game along with the usual suspects Elaina Mack and Jalaya Duarte. Stay tuned for more exciting Aleutians East Basketball as we near the end!

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (74) vs Kake Thunderbirds (25) on March 14th, 2019 at the Girls’ 2019 1A Basketball State Championship.

The Rookies will play again at 5:00PM tomorrow – Friday, March 15th, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-03-14-kcv-kak-g.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska