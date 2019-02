Upcoming Basketball Schedule: February 6 and 7, 2019

Here is the basketball schedule for the games prior to the Ninilchik Tournament:

February 5:

Sand Point Girls vs Lumen Christi: 5:00pm

Sand Point Boys vs Lumen Christi: 6:30pm

February 6:

King Cove Girls vs Lumen Christi: 5:30pm

King Cove Boys vs Lumen Christi: 7:00pm