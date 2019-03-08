Updated: Regionals Basketball Schedule – March 8, 2019

Here is the updated schedule for the Boys and Girls 1A Aleutian Chain Conference Regional Tournament:

KSDP plans on broadcasting all these games live, but due to conflicting schedules some may be joined mid-game.

– Sand Point Boys vs Newhalen 9:00AM, Friday

– If the Boys win they play again at 12:30pm, Friday

– If they win again the will play at 3:30pm, Friday

– Sand Point Girls vs Aleknagik 9:30AM, Friday

– If the Girls win they play again at 6:00PM, Friday

– If they win again they play at 11am, Saturday

– King Cove Boys vs Port Alsworth: 10:30AM, Friday (Championship)

– King Cove Girls vs Newhalen: 7:30PM, Friday (Championship)