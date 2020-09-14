USDA’s Seafood Trade Relief Program for 2019 – Application and Information

Here is an excerpt from KSDP’s Newscast for September 14th:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-09-14_STRP_Newscast.mp3

Seafood Trade Relief Program

https://www.farmers.gov/Seafood

If you are a U.S. fisherman impacted by retaliatory tariffs, you may qualify for funding through the Seafood Trade Relief Program (STRP).

STRP is part of a relief strategy to support fishermen and other producers while the administration continues to work on free, fair and reciprocal trade deals to open more markets to help American farmers compete globally. The STRP prohibits a person or legal entity from receiving more than $250,000 from the program. In addition, an applicant’s average adjusted gross income (AGI) cannot exceed $900,000 unless at least 75 percent of the AGI of the person or entity comes from farming, ranching, forestry, seafood harvesting, or related activities.

USDA Alaska State Office – Farm Service Agency

– Physical Address

800 E. Palmer-wasilla Hwy.

Palmer, AK 99645-6546

– Mailing Address

800 E. Palmer-wasilla Hwy., Suite 216

Palmer, AK 99645

– Contact

Erin Sturdivant

Erin.Sturdivant@usda.gov – (907) 761-7754